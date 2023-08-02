American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lowered by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,259,000 after acquiring an additional 199,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 650,078 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.08. 787,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,418. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.92 and a 200 day moving average of $199.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

