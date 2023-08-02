Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $33.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $349.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $249.35 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.58.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

