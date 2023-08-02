AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 47.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $189.16 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

