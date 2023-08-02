AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.18-$6.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.18-6.26 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AME. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.57.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.76. The stock had a trading volume of 489,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,885. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.46. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

