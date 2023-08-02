Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,464 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.1% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 5,539 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Tesla by 19.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $160,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $249,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $16,361,094 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.84. 71,995,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,774,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

