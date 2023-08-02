Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 22,953 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,953 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.19. The company had a trading volume of 903,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.51. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $94.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ES

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.