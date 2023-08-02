Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 4,871 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $452.68. 169,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.75. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.32 and a 52 week high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.