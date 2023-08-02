Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 291.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 81 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $14.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $717.97. The company had a trading volume of 252,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $700.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $690.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

