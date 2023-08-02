Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Equinix by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Equinix by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $806.51. The stock had a trading volume of 184,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,578. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $773.00 and a 200 day moving average of $732.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Insider Activity

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.25.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

