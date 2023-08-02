Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 1,702 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,754 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,591. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

