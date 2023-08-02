Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 20,432 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,432 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.4% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $39,956,000,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.32 on Wednesday, hitting $219.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,758,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,820. The firm has a market cap of $214.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRM

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,063,493 shares of company stock worth $226,781,284 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.