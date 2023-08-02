Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 961 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $953.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $925.04. 253,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,057. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $680.00 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $933.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $884.64.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.52, for a total value of $4,417,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.52, for a total transaction of $4,417,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total transaction of $950,450.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 220,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,236 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,260 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

