Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys 2,866 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,762 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.44. 815,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $94.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

