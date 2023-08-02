Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys 659 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $391,011,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $257.85. 1,035,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,182. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.92 and a 200 day moving average of $246.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,929,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,298 shares of company stock worth $20,387,100. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

