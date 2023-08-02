Amica Retiree Medical Trust Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.50.

ORLY traded down $5.32 on Wednesday, hitting $925.73. 227,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,783. The company has a 50 day moving average of $933.24 and a 200-day moving average of $884.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $680.00 and a 12-month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.72, for a total transaction of $5,070,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.72, for a total value of $5,070,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,236 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

