Amica Retiree Medical Trust Grows Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up approximately 1.5% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 451,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

