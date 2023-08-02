Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 52,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $318.88. 736,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,032. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $211.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

