Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $424,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL stock traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $206.40. The company had a trading volume of 128,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day moving average is $211.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.