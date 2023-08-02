Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 2,233 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 105.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $169.96. 541,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Argus reduced their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

