Amica Retiree Medical Trust Takes $244,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,472. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

