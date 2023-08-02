Amkor Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amkor Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.38%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

AMKR stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $8,479,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $405,450 in the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

