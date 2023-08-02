Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 1.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $32,688,000,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,474,062 shares of company stock valued at $126,798,979. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.38. 2,782,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,775. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

