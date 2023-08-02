Analysts Set Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Price Target at C$14.18

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

In other Enerflex news, Senior Officer Philip Antoni John Pyle sold 12,297 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$98,253.03. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at C$10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.42 and a 1 year high of C$10.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.68.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of C$825.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$726.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.9768563 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

