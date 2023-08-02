Analysts Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Price Target at $254.07

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

IQV stock opened at $219.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.28 and its 200-day moving average is $209.48. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

