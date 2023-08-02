Analysts Set Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Target Price at $40.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Several analysts recently commented on MOD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of MOD opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $38.34. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,471.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after buying an additional 144,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
