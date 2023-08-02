Analysts Set Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Target Price at $40.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts recently commented on MOD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $38.34. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,471.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after buying an additional 144,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

