Analysts Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT at $146.39

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.39.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 28,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co now owns 51,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in QUALCOMM by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 71,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

