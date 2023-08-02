Analysts Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT at $119.92

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.92.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 90,810 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

