Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX)

7/14/2023 – Theseus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Theseus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $24.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Theseus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2023 – Theseus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Theseus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $4.00.

NASDAQ:THRX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 228,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,880. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.69.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theseus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management V, purchased 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,108,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,124.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Theseus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 479,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $1,463,792.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,063,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,042,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management V, purchased 700,000 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,108,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,124.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,801,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

