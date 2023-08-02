Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: THRX):
- 7/14/2023 – Theseus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2023 – Theseus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $24.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2023 – Theseus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/14/2023 – Theseus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2023 – Theseus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $4.00.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:THRX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 228,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,880. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.69.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Theseus Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theseus Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,801,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
