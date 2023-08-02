Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $3.35 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000. Oracle comprises about 6.3% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 357,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 2.4 %

ORCL traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.12. 3,443,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,548,569. The stock has a market cap of $312.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.61. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

