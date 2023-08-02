Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Autodesk makes up approximately 2.7% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $7.72 on Wednesday, reaching $204.73. 521,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

