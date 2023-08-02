Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Andersons had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 129,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,328. Andersons has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $89,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,285,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 278,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,110,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,856 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $89,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,285,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $432,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after buying an additional 73,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Andersons by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Andersons by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

