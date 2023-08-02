Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires 45,853 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,853 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,286,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,642,545. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

