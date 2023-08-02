Andesa Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in STERIS by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.17.

STERIS Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of STE traded up $6.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,514. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.50. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

