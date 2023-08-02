Andesa Financial Management Inc. Makes New $296,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,091,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,288,000 after buying an additional 423,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,575,000 after purchasing an additional 114,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.90. The stock had a trading volume of 616,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.