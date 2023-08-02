ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.99-$3.45 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.68. 10,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,249. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $307,284.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,250,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,356,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $307,284.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,250,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,356,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 353,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,872,865.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,457 shares of company stock worth $5,467,763. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

