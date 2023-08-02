Anpario (LON:ANP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $113.00

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.45), with a volume of 12901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.70).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Get Anpario alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANP

Anpario Stock Performance

Anpario Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 212.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 259.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.87.

(Get Free Report)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.