Anpario (LON:ANP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $113.00

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.45), with a volume of 12901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.70).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
