Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 62.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 725.2% in the first quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 439,412 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 123.8% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 260,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 144,297 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

ANZU stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.