APA (NASDAQ:APA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.01. 5,735,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,630. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Get APA alerts:

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of APA from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.12.

Get Our Latest Report on APA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.