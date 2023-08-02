Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Update

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AIRC shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apartment Income REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,838,000 after acquiring an additional 850,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,339,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,121,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,769,000 after acquiring an additional 51,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,585. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.