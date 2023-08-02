Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

ARI stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 42.44, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin bought 25,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,950.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $5,537,625,000,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

