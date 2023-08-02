Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON APTD opened at GBX 289 ($3.71) on Wednesday. Aptitude Software Group has a 1 year low of GBX 268 ($3.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 431.13 ($5.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £165.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,150.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 325.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 349.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.90) target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Philip Wood ACA sold 9,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £31,948.12 ($41,016.97). 10.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.

