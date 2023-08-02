Aqua Metals (AQMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Aqua Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aqua Metals Price Performance

AQMS opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $111.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals

In other news, Director Edward J. Smith acquired 90,500 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 309,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,955. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 76,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 54,629 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.

