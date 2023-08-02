Aramark to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Aramark has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aramark to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Aramark Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after purchasing an additional 302,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 63.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 12.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,831,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,352,000 after purchasing an additional 428,855 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

