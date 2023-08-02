Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

Arbe Robotics stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arbe Robotics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

