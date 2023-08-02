Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arbor Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arbor Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Shares of ABR stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 45.47 and a quick ratio of 45.47. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 628,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 71,275 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $601,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.67%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

