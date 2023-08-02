Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.79. 2,770,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

