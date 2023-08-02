Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Raymond James

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Archrock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Archrock

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AROC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 1,221,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,849. Archrock has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $13.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Archrock had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $229.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after buying an additional 963,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Archrock by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,007,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after buying an additional 610,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Archrock by 18.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after buying an additional 1,462,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,287,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.