Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of ARNC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 124,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21.

Get Arconic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

Arconic Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,898,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,745,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arconic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after buying an additional 228,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arconic by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,712,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,373,000 after buying an additional 424,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.