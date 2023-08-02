Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Arconic had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Arconic Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE ARNC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,984. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. Arconic has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Arconic by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Arconic in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

