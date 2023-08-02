Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Ares Management has raised its dividend by an average of 24.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Ares Management has a payout ratio of 60.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ares Management to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $100.26. The company had a trading volume of 307,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.18. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $103.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock valued at $469,241,265. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

